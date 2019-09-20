Frankfort police identify suspect in fatal shooting at city park

Justin Cromer is wanted for murder by the Frankfort Police Department. Frankfort Police Department

A 28-year-old man is wanted on a murder charge following a fatal shooting earlier this month at East Frankfort Park.

Frankfort police have issued an arrest warrant for Justin L. Cromer for his involvement in the death of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix.

Two others were also injured in the shooting, which occurred Sept. 2 at the Frankfort-owned park. When Frankfort police arrived, they found Hendrix in the back of the park with gunshot wounds and took him to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died, Frankfort police previously said in a statement

A man who heard the shooting, Steven Redmon, told the State-Journal it was a chaotic scene. He told the newspaper the shooting occurred at a gathering with about 100 teenagers or college-aged people.

The Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the apprehension of Cromer. You can call 502-875-8648 or provide a tip anonymously at frankfortcrimestoppers.com.