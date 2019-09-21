Woman charged in parking garage shooting that killed a Kentucky man and his dog

Nena Washington

A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting in a Frankfort parking garage that left a man and his dog dead earlier this month.

Frankfort police said they arrested Nena M. Washington, 39, Friday, charging her with complicity to murder in the death of Coty Brumback.

Washington was being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on $100,000 full cash bond, according to the jail website.

Police had already charged Antonio Bolling, 40, in the murder, which occurred early Sept. 4 in a parking garage off St. Clair Street.

Bolling and Brumback, 24, had had a disagreement earlier in the evening, and police said Bolling followed Brumback into the parking garage and shot his dog, Baloo, and then Brumback, WKYT reported.

Bolling is charged with murder in the case, as well as second-degree cruelty to animals, possession of a handgun by a felon, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender. He is being held in the Franklin County jail on $1 million full cash bond, according to the jail website.