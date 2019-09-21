Lexington police ask for help finding 21-year-old wanted for murder

Jeremy Jovontae Jackson

Lexington police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed another man outside a home on Florence Avenue last Sunday morning.

Police said Saturday that they have an active arrest warrant charging Jeremy Jovontae Jackson, 21, with murder in the death of Carroll Martin, 51.

Police said the two men are acquaintances.

Police said they found Martin lying in the street and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they were called to the 700 block of Florence Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. Sept. 15.

Martin was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.