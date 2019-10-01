Mother of 2 victims in I-75 crash worried suspect will ‘get away with murdering my kids’

SHARE COPY LINK

A psychological evaluation has been ordered to Tammy Rodriguez, a Louisville woman accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed three people last month on Interstate 75 in Lexington.

The mother of two of the victims, Christy Bailey, said following a Tuesday morning hearing that it makes her “physically sick” the case was continued for another month.

“I’m worried she’s going to get away with murdering my kids,” said Bailey.

Rodriguez was in the hospital for nearly a week after the crash. She appeared in court Tuesday still in a wheelchair and arm brace.

Two of Bailey’s daughters, 20-year-old Caitlyn Bailey and 26-year-old Taylor Blevins, were both killed in the crash. Rodriguez’s sister, Debbie Bevins, also died.

The night of Sept. 4, Rodriguez was being chased by police out of Clark County when she made a sudden U-turn and began driving the wrong way on the interstate, Winchester police Capt. James Hall said after the crash. Winchester police who were following Rodriguez were driving up to 90 mph, but she was outrunning all of them, he said.

After making the U-turn on I-75, Rodriguez drove past at least one vehicle and drove the wrong direction for almost a mile before her Ford-150 struck two other vehicles, according to Lexington police.

Rodriguez has four previous DUI convictions. Christy Bailey said Rodriguez should not have been allowed to drive.

According to an obituary, Caitlyn Bailey was a student at Bluegrass Community & Technical College who loved music and signing.

“Known for her kind yet funny heart, she aspired to be a social worker with the social services department,” according to the obituary. “Caitlyn was sweet and loving.”

Caitlyn’s older sister, Taylor Blevins, was a former claims specialist with United Healthcare who also loved cooking and doing arts and crafts with her family.

“She was known for her giving heart, friendliness and ability to relate to everyone around her,” an obituary read. “Taylor had a heart of gold.”

Rodriguez, who is charged with three counts of murder along with first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence, is due back in court Nov. 5.

There has been a lot of crying and worrying in the Bailey family since the fatal crash, but the mother of the family did note some positives.

“We spend more time together and appreciate each other more as a family,” Christy Bailey said.