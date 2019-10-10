‘I’ll do anything.’ Kentucky drug, prostitution case shows desperation of addiction.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Laurel County man who allegedly used Facebook to arrange for young female drug addicts to engage in prostitution has been charged with possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug crime.

Logan Ray Towery, 72, also is charged in the federal case with conspiracy to distribute opioid pain pills.

Police arrested Towery Tuesday.

Todd E. Tremaine, a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a sworn statement he received information that Towery was using Facebook for prostitution.

A woman who said she had worked for Towery said he arranged for young women to meet men at hotels and provided transportation to the meetings, Tremaine said.

The woman showed Tremaine Facebook messages in which Towery asked her if she wanted to meet a truck driver for work, according to Tremaine’s affidavit.

The woman said Towery paid the women with drugs.

Kentucky State Police officers later got a warrant to search Towery’s Facebook account. Detectives Ben Graves and Jesse Armstrong found many messages indicating Towery had set up meetings between young women and his male clients.

The messages provide some insight into the desperation of addiction. In one, a woman told Towery she was sick and needed a couple of pills.

In another, a woman pleaded with Towery that she was homeless and “wants to be put to work for a few days” so she can get a place to live, according to the agent’s affidavit.

Another woman thanked Towery for setting up the “date” and said she was almost out of food.

“I’ll do anything you want me to do,” the woman told Towery, according to the Tremaine’s affidavit.

The records showed that Towery requested nude photos of women before he arranged meetings with his clients, and interviewed the women to see what sexual activities they would perform.

Police got a warrant to search Towery’s house on Sublimity School Road this week. They found 11 guns, more than 125 suspected oxycodone pills and $43,260 in cash, as well as a pistol and $1,168 in his vehicle.

Tremaine said Towery admitted selling pills.

Towery told police he had a drug supplier from the Detroit area and had been getting 300 to 500 oxycodone pills a week from him. Towery had said in a prior case that he met the supplier in Lexington to pick up the pills, according to the court record.

Towery said he paid the supplier $28 for each pill and sold them for $32 apiece.

Towery said he once ran a prostitution business out of a house in Corbin that was “wide ------- open,” and that he used a website to advertise prostitution.

Federal authorities later shut down the site.

Towery said that more recently, he wasn’t involved in prostitution as a business, implying that the benefit for him was sex. He “explained that his money and his pills is what brought the girls to him,” Tremaine said in the affidavit.

Towery admitted giving women money or drugs for sex, according to the statement.

Towery said he “had not been that busy lately” in arranging prostitution, but did mention two recent clients — a truck driver and a certified public accountant, according to the affidavit.

Towery, who served briefly as a city council member in Berea in the 1990s, once lived in Rockcastle County and was arrested there in 2015 after a person overdosed at a motel in Mount Vernon and died.

Police said Towery admitted selling the person some pills the day before. He said he also had given the victim some pills on credit.

When police told him the person had died, Towery joked “I guess I won’t get that money now, huh?,” but then apologized, Tremaine said.

Police searched Towery’s home in that case and found guns, 281 oxycodone pills, 341 Xanax-type pills, and $13,180, according to the affidavit.

They also found $10,000 in a safe deposit box.

A state charge against him in that case was reduced, according to the court docket.