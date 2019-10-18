Eastern Kentucky doctor pleads guilty in case involving improper opioid prescribing

A Floyd County physician pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to illegally conspiring to distribute drugs.

Mohammed A.H. Mazumder, 48, of Prestonsburg, admitted he signed prescriptions for opioid pain pills to be completed by others in 2015 and 2016 at a clinic where he worked, without Mazumder actually seeing or evaluating the patients.

Mazumder left the pre-signed prescriptions for use at times when he wasn’t going to be at the clinic, according to his plea.

He took part in the illegal practice at the request of an unnamed co-conspirator who owned the clinic, according to a court document.

Abuse of opioid pills has been a key factor in drug addiction and overdose deaths in Eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia.

Mazumder was among dozens of health providers in seven states, including four other doctors and a dentist in Kentucky, charged earlier this year in a round-up involving alleged health fraud and improper prescribing.

Charges in those other Kentucky cases are pending.

The charge against Mazumder has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but his recommended sentence is likely to be less under advisory guidelines.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency suspension of his license after he was indicted.