Student reports rape in University of Kentucky residence hall
The University of Kentucky Police Department issued a campus crime bulletin Saturday, after a rape was reported in a residence hall the day before.
UK Police said a female student reported being assaulted by a male student who she knew sometime soon after midnight on Friday.
A UK spokeswoman said no one has been arrested in the case. Campus police are investigating.
It’s the second reported rape in a dorm at UK this semester.
A female student reported being assaulted by a male student known to her early Sept. 29.
