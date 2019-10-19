Student reports rape in University of Kentucky residence hall

The University of Kentucky Police Department issued a campus crime bulletin Saturday, after a rape was reported in a residence hall the day before.

UK Police said a female student reported being assaulted by a male student who she knew sometime soon after midnight on Friday.

A UK spokeswoman said no one has been arrested in the case. Campus police are investigating.

It’s the second reported rape in a dorm at UK this semester.

A female student reported being assaulted by a male student known to her early Sept. 29.