Former Kentucky state champion football coach pleads guilty on sodomy charges

A former head football coach at three Kentucky high schools pleaded guilty to four sodomy charges against a child Thursday, according to court records.

The victim of Thomas Duffy, 70, was younger than 16 years old at the time of the crimes, which occurred in 1982 and 1983 when Duffy was working at Danville High School, police said.

Following his plea, Duffy faces a recommended sentence of five years on each count, to be served concurrently, court records show. It is also recommended that he register as a sex offender.

The victim, a 1985 graduate of Danville, told the Advocate-Messenger it was a six-year battle to bring Duffy to court.

“It’s been a long journey,” she said. “This is not something that just came up. Even as far as talking to officials, it’s been a long time.”

From 1980 to 1987, Duffy coached at Danville, where he led the team to state championships in 1984 and 1987. He also taught American history, typing, business math and introduction to business at Danville, the Advocate-Messenger reported.

He coached Highlands High School in Fort Thomas from 1988 to 1993. Following his time at Highlands, Duffy coached Henderson High School from 1994 through 2003, then became an assistant for his son for three years at the school, according to the Henderson Gleaner.

Duffy was indicted on the sodomy charges in November 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7.