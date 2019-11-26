Man charged with murder in death of 22-year-old Lexington father

Demarcus Hill

Lexington police have charged a man with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Hollow Creek Road last week.

Demarcus “Spice” Hill, 31, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Darius Bolden, 22, police said in a news release.

Police said Bolden was a passenger in a car on the 400 block of Hollow Creek when Hill approached the car and fired multiple shots before running away last Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt and drove to a home on Radcliffe Road, police said. Police were called at about 4:45 p.m.

Hill was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Bolden was a father and was remembered as a good student at Bryan Station High School, according to one of his former teachers.

Bolden’s death was the 21st homicide of 2019 in Lexington.