Ky. Supreme Court upholds decision to not acquit man convicted in Trinity Gay’s death

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the Fayette County Circuit Court’s decision to not acquit one of the men convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay.

Chazerae Taylor, 42, was convicted by a jury in 2018 of wanton murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Taylor appealed, saying that the Fayette County court was wrong to deny his request for a direct acquittal in the case. In an opinion released Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court disagreed with Taylor’s attorney’s argument that Taylor’s actions had not been the “proximate cause” of Trinity’s death.

The bullet that killed Trinity was a .45 caliber, and the weapon that fired it was never found. However, prosecutors argued that Taylor’s actions sparked the events that led to the death of the Lafayette High School sophomore who was the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

Witnesses reported that Taylor fired the first shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2016, causing an exchange of gunfire that resulted in Trinity’s death. Trinity had been in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway, where several people had gathered to hang out when Taylor fired multiple shots into the air to clear the crowd, Taylor’s attorneys said at trial. After he fired, multiple people started shooting back, according to the Supreme Court’s opinion.

Taylor’s son had been robbed of a gun earlier that day, and he’d arrived at the area of the Waffle House and Cook Out to get the gun back, prosecutors said.

“Evidence showed that Taylor went to the Cook Out looking for a fight: he armed himself with a handgun in preparation for confronting the man who had robbed his son earlier that day,” the Supreme Court opinion read. “Taylor was aware that the perpetrator had also taken a gun from another young man ... When bullets start flying in a crowd of people, no one should be surprised when someone gets shot.”

At the center of the Supreme Court’s opinion were the definitions of “wanton” and “causation.” Ultimately, the court determined that a reasonable jury could have determined that Taylor’s actions directly set into motion the events that lead to Trinity’s death and that his actions disregarded risk and were indifferent to human life. As such, it would have been inappropriate for the judge in the case, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Ernesto Scorsone, to directly acquit Taylor of his charges.