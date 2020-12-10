Former Madison County teacher gets 30-year sentence for producing child pornography

A former Madison County teacher who pleaded guilty to producing child pornography has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Larry Dale Foley, Jr., 49, was arrested after an investigation into a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. The tip led investigators to a blog on which Foley had shared 46 images and two videos of child pornography, according to the announcement.

Foley was a part-time teacher at LaFontaine Preparatory School, but was fired immediately when he was charged. The school said at the time that the criminal investigation against Foley did not include any students at the school.

In January, investigators searched Foley’s home and seized his electronics. He has been in federal custody since his arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, it was found that Foley had created child pornography depicting himself and an underage girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Producing child pornography is a crime of violence — subjecting the victim to continued abuse each time the file is shared or downloaded,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan, Jr., said in Thursday’s announcement. “The defendant’s sentence was well deserved based on his criminal conduct. I commend the work of the FBI and the Berea Police Department in conducting this investigation.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves gave Foley the maximum prison sentence possible for the charge.