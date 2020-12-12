Lexington police want help identifying man at a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian

Lexington police have released video footage of a man they say was at the scene of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian Dec. 1. Lexington Police Department

Lexington police are asking the public to help them identify a man who was at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Police released video of the man Saturday morning, saying in a news release that they “believe this man may have information about the crash and would like to speak with him.”

The collision happened at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 1 on New Circle Road near Family Circle.

Police said at the time that a dark passenger car hit a 54-year-old man on the inner loop and then “swerved in front of other vehicles causing them to brake hard, which nearly caused another collision.” They said the car “continued to flee” on New Circle.

Police said then that they did not have reason to think the driver intentionally hit the man.

Police asked anyone who knows who the man in the video is or where he might be to call their Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663.