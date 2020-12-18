Lexington police name potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in downtown homicide

Lexington police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred last month near the downtown 21c Museum Hotel.

Raekwon Burse, 24, was wanted for murder as of Friday morning, police said. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

“Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers,” Angel said.

The homicide Burse is accused of committing occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. Officers were in the area and heard “several” shots, according to Sgt. Stacy Shannon.

Officers found the scene of the shooting on Wrenn Court off Main Street, police said. Officers discovered Akeem Lyvers, 24, suffering from life-threatening injuries after getting shot.

Lyvers later died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Police believed multiple people witnessed the shooting and questioned them the morning of Nov. 20, Shannon said.

Contact police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.