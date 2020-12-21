Kentucky Parole Board decides Elizabeth Turpin will serve full life sentence

The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to require Elizabeth Turpin to serve out her full life sentence with no more chances for parole.

The parole board’s decision means that Elizabeth Turpin will not be seen again by a parole board and will not be released from prison unless there is a court action, said corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb.

Turpin, Karen Brown and Keith Bouchard were convicted of murder in 1986. They have all been in prison since then. Prosecutors said at trial that Elizabeth Turpin had convinced Bouchard and Brown to kill her husband so that she could get $60,000 in life insurance money.

Last week during a hearing, Turpin told two members of the parole board that she’d changed since the death of her husband. But the parole board members highlighted prison incidents involving Turpin that mirrored some actions that led to her husband’s murder.

Elizabeth Turpin’s husband, 22-year-old Michael Turpin, was stabbed 19 times in February of 1986 before his body was dumped in a pond at Lexington’s Lakeside Golf Course.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last week, Michael Turpin’s family begged two members of the parole board to require Elizabeth Turpin to serve the remainder of her life sentence with no future possibility of parole. Family members were forced to relive Michael’s death every time they periodically had to fight to keep Turpin and Brown in prison, the family said.

Brown was scheduled to have a parole hearing last week, but her hearing was postponed until January because of COVID-19 related issues. The parole board previously decided that Bouchard would serve out the remainder of his life sentence with no future chances of parole.

This story will be updated.