Child injured in Lexington shooting is now blind, friends say

Malakai Roberts was injured in a shooting early Monday in Lexington, friends and family said. GoFundMe

Friends say a child who was severely injured in a shooting early Monday is now blind.

Five-year-old Malakai Roberts was in bed with his mom, Cacy Roberts, when someone fired shots into their home, Elizabeth Monahan said on GoFundMe. Cacy Roberts was also hurt in the shooting, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said “several” shots were fired into the home on Catera Trace at about 2 a.m. Four people were inside at the time, police said. They have not announced any arrests.

Dyana Bowens, Roberts’ housemate, told WKYT Tuesday that doctors said Malakai will be permanently blind as a result of the bullet that went through his temple.

Roberts said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the little boy was “up and talking but groggy” after having a breathing tube removed.

Monahan said Malakai is being cared for at the pediatric intensive care unit at the University of Kentucky.

She said the money raised from the GoFundMe account will be used to secure housing for the family and to repair or replace their vehicle, as well as to “offer some peace in such a trying time.”

A second GoFundMe account has also been set up by a friend of the child’s grandparents to help the family.

Police said five other shootings the same night were not thought to be related to the shooting on Catera Trace. No injuries were reported in the other incidents.