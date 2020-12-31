Warrant issued for suspect in Lexington shooting that killed man on Woodhill Drive

Lexington police have identified a 23-year-old man as a suspect in the Woodhill Drive shooting Monday that killed a 20-year-old man.

An arrest warrant on a charge of murder has been issued for Caelan Gills, according to Lexington police.

Ja’quis Ray, 20, was sitting in an SUV in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart Monday when a man shot at him and a female passenger multiple times, according to police. Ray died of his injuries and the woman, who is also 20 years old, suffered injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. It was not immediately clear if the woman had been shot or hit by broken glass, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to Gills’ whereabouts to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be sent using Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.