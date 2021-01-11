Man charged with DUI in crash that killed teen siblings in Lexington over the weekend

Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a crash in Lexington Saturday that killed a brother and sister, both teens.

Zachary Smith, 30, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving without registration plates and driving on a suspended license, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

Police were called to the crash on Athens Boonesboro Road near Blue Sky Parkway at about 6:55 p.m. They learned that a Ford Explorer driven inbound by Smith had crossed the center line and into the outbound lane, where it collided with a Mazda Protégé driven by 16-year-old Hailey Nichole Smith.

Hailey Smith and her 19-year-old brother, Andrew Lee Smith, died at the scene of the crash, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office released Sunday.

The Lexington Police Department’s collision reconstruction unit is investigating the Saturday crash, Angel said.

Autopsies were set to be conducted on Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, the coroner’s office said Sunday.

Smith is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center, according to the jail website.