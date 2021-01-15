‘Your house now.’ Kentucky man was welcomed by a cop while storming Capitol, FBI says

A Kentucky man is facing a federal charge for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege, during which a police officer allegedly shook the Kentucky man’s hand and told him “it’s your house now.”

Robert Bauer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in federal court on Thursday.

Bauer was questioned by FBI agents and told the agents that he and his wife traveled to Washington, D.C., from Kentucky to attend President Donald Trump’s rally, according to a criminal complaint.

Bauer told investigators that he and his wife went to the rally with his cousin, Edward Hemenway, who lived in Virginia, according to the criminal complaint. He recalled to investigators that during the rally, Trump said “something about taking Pennsylvania Avenue,” according to the criminal complaint. So he and his cousin marched down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Bauer’s wife wanted to go back to the D.C. hotel that they were staying at, so she didn’t join the men as they headed toward the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint.

The men encountered officers in SWAT gear, according to the criminal complaint, but they continued on toward the Capitol building. They joined others who were at the rally and followed them through the doors of the building, according to the complaint.

Both Hemenway and Bauer recalled encountering a police officer once they got inside, according to the criminal complaint. That officer shook Bauer’s hand and told him the Capitol was “your house now, man,” before giving Hemenway a half hug, according to the criminal complaint.

Some Capitol police officers were separately being investigated to determine if they helped or were sympathetic to the rioters.

Bauer showed the investigators photos that he took with his phone while he was inside the building, and agreed to send some of them to one of the agents, according to the criminal complaint.

Bauer said he went into the Capitol because he wanted to “occupy the space,” according to the criminal complaint. He claimed he had no intention of harming any police officers, and he also said he didn’t know Congress was in session, according to the criminal complaint.

“Bauer explained that people in the crowd were angry about pedophiles, the news cycle, and losing their businesses during the lockdown,” the criminal complaint read.