‘I would do it again.’ KY nurse says she was fired for entering U.S. Capitol during riot

A Kentucky nurse said she has lost her job after she admitted to going into the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Lori Vinson, a Henderson resident, said she was fired from Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Evansville, Ind., after she admitted to entering the Capitol building, according to multiple media reports.

Vinson said her employer went too far.

She told news stations she met no resistance when entering the Capitol. Many videos of the riot showed Capitol and D.C. officers getting beaten as they attempted to hold back the crowd.

“The doors were open, people were filing through, there were no signs that said, ‘Do not enter,’” Vinson told WZTV in Nashville. “There were no cops saying ‘Don’t come in.’”

Vinson acknowledged that there were alarms going off in the building, according to WZTV.

Vinson told WFIE in Evansville that she’s not sorry for going into the Capitol and she “would do it again tomorrow.” She also told WFIE that she remained peaceful while inside the building.

Vinson said that FBI investigators spoke with her, but she said she wasn’t charged with anything and she didn’t expect to hear from them again, according to WEHT in Evansville.

Vinson planned to appeal her termination, according to multiple reports.