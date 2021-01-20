UK student charged in Capitol riot can return to Kentucky for class, court says

The University of Kentucky student who has been accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been given permission to travel to Kentucky to attend her classes, according to federal court records.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a UK senior, was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Courtright, who’s from West Virginia, appeared in federal court in the state Tuesday and was released from custody on a $10,000 bond. Her travel was restricted to West Virginia, D.C. and Kentucky for court appearances and class, according to an order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane L. Tinsley. She was also ordered to report to a probation officer.

Courtright also waived her right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records. She’s a senior at UK, and MetroNews in West Virginia reported she’s expected to graduate in May.

Courtright was charged after FBI agents reviewed screenshots from her Instagram and Twitter accounts which showed her at the Capitol that day, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

One of the screenshots showed Courtright outside the Capitol with the caption “can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here,” according to the affidavit. Another screenshot featured the caption “infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known.”

The affidavit also featured screenshots of messages between Courtright and someone who remained anonymous, in which Courtright admitted to going into the Senate chamber. In those messages, she said she wasn’t “embarrassed” to have done it, according to the criminal complaint.

Courtright’s charges could lead to years of prison time if she is convicted. Two of her charges carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison. She faced scrutiny on social media after it was discovered that she attended the event, and a petition calling for her expulsion from UK has been signed more than 2,600 times.