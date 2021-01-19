Kentucky residents accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot

At least four people from Kentucky and one University of Kentucky student have been charged after allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, according to federal court records.

During the riot, which ostensibly started as a rally for Trump, his supporters stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Many rioters were seen on video arguing with, attacking and assaulting police officers.

One officer died of his injuries. Another rioter was killed by police when she attempted to climb through a window to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol. Three more had medical emergencies.

The FBI investigated rioters for breaking federal laws that protect the Capitol. They continue to identify participants from social media and other sources.

Here are the five from Kentucky who face charges.

Robert L. Bauer

Robert Bauer, a Kentucky resident, was identified through photos of himself during the Capitol riot, according to the FBI. This photo was included in a criminal complaint filed against him. Photo via FBI criminal complaint.

Bauer was interviewed by FBI agents after an anonymous source told investigators that he posted photos from inside the Capitol on his Facebook page, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Bauer admitted that he went to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump’s rally, according to the FBI.

He told agents that he walked to the Capitol and went in because of Trump’s encouragement, according to the FBI.

Bauer said he encountered a police officer inside who shook his hand and said, “It’s your house now, man,” according to the affidavit. He said he believed the officer did so out of fear.

Bauer shared several photos from his phone, and they showed him inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Damon Michael Beckley

Damon Michael Beckley was charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was arrested and booked in the Grayson County Detention Center, according to jail records. Photo via the Grayson County Detention Center

Beckley was arrested Saturday, according to the FBI’s Louisville field office. He was caught on video outside the Capitol, according to Louisville news station WDRB, and he told WDRB that he was inside the Capitol.

He told the news station that he tried to avoid being arrested by taking the SIM card out of his phone and deleting his Facebook account.

Beckley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a University of Kentucky student, faces charges linked to the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. This photo was included in a criminal complaint filed against Courtright. Photo via FBI.

Courtright is a student at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. FBI investigators reviewed screenshots from her social media accounts that showed she was at the Capitol, according to court records.

Courtright faces several charges, including knowingly entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building and theft of government property.

Courtright was criticized on social media after she posted video from inside the Capitol. A petition to have her expelled from UK had more than 2,600 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chad Barrett Jones

Chad Barrett Jones is facing charges in connection to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. This photo came from a Washington Post video and was included in an affidavit filed against Jones. Photo via the FBI

Jones was accused of breaking glass in an attempt to get into the Speaker’s Lobby just moments before Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed, according to court records.

Jones was charged with assault of a federal officer, taking part in a civil disorder, destruction of government property worth more than $1,000, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawfully entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia.

Jones was allegedly identified in videos by a friend and a family member, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. He allegedly used a flag pole to bust open a glass window in the door to the Speaker’s Lobby, according to court records.

Michael Sparks

Michael Sparks, of Elizabethtown, Ky., was identified in several videos of the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. This photo was taken from the Capitol security feed. Photo via an affidavit from the FBI

Sparks was spotted inside the Capitol in several videos and photos, according to the FBI. He was seen in two videos that were widely viewed. One allegedly showed him being the first to climb through a window that other rioters had just broken.

Another showed him shouting at a Capitol police officer as the cop diverted a group of rioters away from Vice President Mike Pence’s location, according to court records.

Sparks was identified in the videos by multiple anonymous sources who provided tips to the FBI, according to an affidavit. He also made several Facebook posts about his plans to participate in the Jan. 6 rally and riot, according to court records.

Sparks was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry/disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement.

