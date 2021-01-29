Lexington teenager dies at hospital after being shot, Fayette County coroner says

A Lexington teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Dominico Cloyd, 18, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said further information would come from the Lexington Police Department. Police hadn’t yet released information on when or where the shooting happened. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said more information would be released Friday afternoon.

This is Lexington’s second homicide in 2021 and the first involving a teenage victim. The city set a record for homicides in 2020 with 34.