Crime

Lexington teenager dies at hospital after being shot, Fayette County coroner says

A Lexington teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Dominico Cloyd, 18, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said further information would come from the Lexington Police Department. Police hadn’t yet released information on when or where the shooting happened. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said more information would be released Friday afternoon.

This is Lexington’s second homicide in 2021 and the first involving a teenage victim. The city set a record for homicides in 2020 with 34.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service