Richmond man pleads guilty in Lexington crash that killed his pregnant wife

A Richmond man pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court Monday to multiple charges connected to a Lexington crash that killed his pregnant wife.

Samuel Alexander Turner, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree fetal homicide, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence at Monday’s hearing, which was held using Zoom.

Turner was driving with his wife on Oct. 11, 2019, on Winchester Road when his car drifted over the center line and into oncoming traffic, police said at the time. Turner admitted in court Monday that he was a drug user at the time and had been using drugs. He said that he’d stayed up all night the night before and fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash.

Turner’s wife, Kayla McCoy, was 29 years old and 31 weeks pregnant when she was killed in the crash, her sister said in 2019.

Turner could be sentenced to 10 years in prison or up to 16 years in prison, depending on whether he is ordered to serve the sentences for each individual charge concurrently or consecutively. He is set to be sentenced on March 12.