Downtown Lexington homicide suspect found, arrested in Frankfort, police say

Lexington police on Monday arrested a homicide suspect the day after a fatal shooting downtown.

Jacouri Burns, 25, was located and detained by law enforcement in Frankfort Monday, according to the Lexington Police Department. He was charged with murder and assault and taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail. He was being held without bond, according to jail records.

Burns was accused of shooting 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine Sunday evening outside the City Center downtown, according to Lexington police. Police found Oxendine with a gunshot wound.

Oxendine was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.