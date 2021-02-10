Man arrested in Lexington on U.S. Capitol charges asks for permission to go to Peru

A man who was arrested in Lexington last month and charged with being involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has filed a motion requesting permission to go to Peru for more than two weeks to be married.

Troy Dylan Williams is facing federal charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

In a motion filed this week, Williams’ attorney wrote that his client’s fiance lives in Peru and that Williams had provided his flight information to the government and pretrial services.

Before his arrest, Williams told investigators that he didn’t intend to go inside the U.S. Capitol Building but did so after others started going in, at which point it became “herd mentality,” according to court records.

When investigators asked Williams if he felt they were doing anything wrong by being inside, he said, “to a degree.” But he said they weren’t doing anything “wrong or inciteful” while inside, according to court records.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that a woman who was also charged in the Jan. 6 riot would be allowed to travel to Mexico for a weekend “bonding retreat” with her employees, ABC News reported.