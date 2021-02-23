FBI arrests Kentucky nurse who stormed the Capitol, said she’d ‘do it again’

A Kentucky husband and wife were arrested Tuesday by federal agents for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI announced.

Lori Ann Vinson, a nurse, and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested by federal agents in Owensboro Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said. Their charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol buildings.

Lori Vinson made headlines shortly after the riot when she spoke to multiple media outlets about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said she’d been fired for it. Vinson said she “would do it again tomorrow.” Timothy Beam, a spokesman for the FBI in Louisville, confirmed that the Vinson arrested was the same one who appeared in those reports.

She said she was fired from Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Evansville, Ind.

Lori Vinson said in January that FBI investigators spoke with her, but she said she wasn’t charged with anything and she didn’t expect to hear from them again, according to WEHT in Evansville. She told WZTV in Nashville, “The doors were open, people were filing through, there were no signs that said, ‘Do not enter’ and “there were no cops saying ‘Don’t come in.’”

Multiple videos have since shown the violence the crowd directed at officers standing in their way.

The Vinsons were in federal custody Tuesday afternoon and were expected to have their initial federal court appearances Tuesday, the FBI said.