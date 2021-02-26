Charge: Man used stolen IDs to buy expensive cars in Kentucky, Florida

A Central Kentucky man used stolen identities to buy expensive cars in Lexington and Florida, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury indicted Kenneth Mobley, 39, of Nicholasville on Wednesday on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

Mobley allegedly used identifying information from three different people, one each from California, Oregon and New Jersey, to create fake IDs with his photo and their information.

Mobley used the fake identification to apply to buy a 2006 BMW from a Lexington dealership and to buy two Maseratis and two Dodge Charger Hellcats from dealerships in Florida, the indictment charged.

The 2016 and 2017 Chargers that Mobley allegedly bought list for more than $60,000 new. The total value of the cars involved in the case was more than $300,000, police said last year.

Police arrested Mobley last September on charges related to the two Dodges.

The citation said one of the Dodges was parked in front of Mobley’s apartment— which he had allegedly rented using a false identity — and the other had been wrecked.

Police said they found the wrecked Dodge abandoned on Chestnut Street in Lexington.

Mobley had two fake driver’s licenses in his wallet, police said.

Police said they found two pistols in the apartment, along with blank credit cards, a machine to put new numbers on credit cards, and small amounts of suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

He was charged in Jessamine County with receiving stolen property, identity theft and drug possession.

If Mobley is convicted in federal court, he faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges.