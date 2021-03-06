14-year-old charged with manslaughter in hit-and-run that left woman dead in downtown Lexington

Lexington Police Department crime scene. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police said a 14-year-old boy who was driving a stolen vehicle is responsible for a crash that left a pedestrian dead in downtown Lexington last weekend.

Police said Saturday that they have charged the teen with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and theft – receipt of a stolen credit card.

Donna Purcell, 59, was walking in a crosswalk on South Broadway near High Street on the afternoon of Feb. 27 when she was hit by the Chevrolet Cruze, police said. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Police said the vehicle was recovered the next day. They had previously said that the vehicle was thought to be “involved in several vehicle break-ins on the Transylvania Campus” earlier that Saturday.

Police said their Collision Reconstruction Unit charged the boy Friday. He was being held in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.