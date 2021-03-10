Man charged with murder of 62-year-old Lexington woman found dead at home last year

A man previously arrested after a Lexington woman was found dead in her home has now been charged with her murder, according to Lexington police.

William Parker Brown, 52, was served with a warrant for murder on Monday, police said. He had been in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center since October 2020.

Brown is accused of killing Ava Creech, 62. Creech had been missing for weeks before she was found dead on Oct. 2, police said. Creech’s body was hidden inside her apartment, and it took the Fayette County coroner’s office “some time” to identify her body, police said.

Police said at the time that Creech may have known her attacker. Brown was detained in October after he was seen driving Creech’s stolen car, according to an arrest citation. Brown also had some of Creech’s belongings and a revolver with him when he was arrested, according to the citation.

He was charged in October with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to court records.