Man wanted for murder in Lexington is arrested after high-speed chase

Lexington Police Department police car. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man who was wanted on a warrant for murder in Fayette County fled from police in Louisville Friday but was arrested in Lexington after a pursuit through several counties.

The incident began when Louisville police tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled on Interstate 64, said Lexington police Lt. Larry Kinnard.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department began pursuing the vehicle and followed it into Lexington in a high-speed chase.

Kinnard said the chase came into town on Leestown Road and continued onto New Circle Road. The driver then got on Russell Cave Road and drove into the Winburn area.

By that time, the Lexington police helicopter was following the vehicle’s movements, and Franklin County officers backed off. Lexington police officers were in the area and were able to arrest the suspect, Caelan Gills, on Gerald Drive after a brief foot pursuit, Kinnard said.

Gills, 23, was wanted in the murder of Ja’quis Ray, 20, who was found shot inside a Jeep Cherokee on Woodhill Drive Dec. 28. Ray and a female passenger were inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart when they were shot, police said at the time.

Ray was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old woman who was with him was also shot, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Lexington police announced Dec. 31 that they were looking for Gills in connection with the fatal shooting.

Kinnard said there were not injuries in the pursuit Friday.