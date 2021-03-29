Suspect named after Lexington man found shot to death in his apartment, police say

A 19-year-old has been named as a murder suspect after police found a Lexington man shot to death in his apartment earlier this year.

Juanyah J. Clay, 19, was wanted on a murder warrant Monday morning, Lexington police said.

Clay is accused of killing 26-year-old Bryan D. Greene, a man who police said they found dead at the Eastridge Apartments on Alumni Drive. Greene was pronounced dead on Jan. 30, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Police asked anyone with information on Clay’s whereabouts to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

There have been 10 homicides in Lexington this year. Suspects have been arrested in two of those cases, according to Lexington police.