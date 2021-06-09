2 men shot dead in Lexington: 1 was left in a vehicle, another killed outside a club

Two men are dead after separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to Lexington police.

The fatal shootings were the 17th and 18th homicides in Lexington this year, according to Lexington crime data. The city set a record last year with 34. At this point in 2020, Lexington had reported 12 homicides for the year.

Police found the first shooting victim around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Ronald Keaton. The victim was a man who had been shot and left in a vehicle on Hedgewood Court in the Woodhill area.

Police were initially called to the area for a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle, but officers discovered the manhad been shot to death. Keaton said it was unclear how long the victim had been there.

Police didn’t have suspect information as of Wednesday morning. Keaton said investigators will likely run the license plate on the vehicle and look for neighborhood cameras to try to find more information.

Shooting outside Lexington ‘men’s club’ kills another

The city’s second overnight shooting occurred outside The Office, a gentleman’s club in the 900 block of Winchester Road.

Keaton said police were called to the location around 2:35 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside. The victim was already dead when officers arrived, Keaton said. He said it was unclear if the victim or anyone else involved in the shooting was a patron at the club.

Police didn’t have any suspect information as of Wednesday morning, but investigators may get more information since the shooting happened in a public area.

“I think they’re hoping to interview some witnesses and look for surveillance,” Keaton said. “There’s usually some good surveillance in that area.”

That location was previously home to the Fox Club, where a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in 2019.

The Fayette County coroner’s office was expected to release names of both victims in the overnight killings.