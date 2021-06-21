Central Kentucky teacher’s rape charge involved a victim under 16, records show

A Central Kentucky teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy allegedly committed the offenses against someone who was under 16 years old, according to arrest records.

Jason L. Sharp’s alleged victim was under 16 years old when the sexual abuse happened in July 2018, police wrote in an arrest citation obtained by the Herald-Leader. Sharp teaches math at East Jessamine High School, according to the school’s website. Police wrote in Sharp’s citation that he made sexual contact with a minor while being “a person in a position of special trust.”

Sharp was arrested Thursday by Lexington police and charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses happened in Fayette County, according to the arrest citation.

Police didn’t say if Sharp’s alleged victim was a student. The case was a “Special Victim Section” investigation and police wouldn’t release any additional details regarding the arrest, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Monday.

Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore said he found out about the arrest Friday. He’ll “fully cooperate with the investigation” if requested, he said in a statement.

Sharp has been certified to teach math in Kentucky in grades 5 through 12 since 2015, according to the Education Professional Standards Board. He’s also endorsed as a “teacher leader” for all grades.

“I am concerned whenever there is an allegation of a sexual offense or any abuse or neglect concerning a child,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said Sunday.

Kentucky is a “mandatory reporting state,” Glass said, which means everyone is required to report suspected child abuse or neglect to law enforcement or child protection agencies.

When suspected abuse or neglect is reported, it triggers an investigation by law enforcement, Glass said. The results of an investigation may result in criminal charges. It also may cause a teacher to lose a professional license issued by the Education Professional Standards Board in Kentucky.

“While we would all prefer that these cases never occur, the fact that they are being reported and action taken is evidence in itself that Kentucky takes the abuse and neglect of its children seriously,” Glass said.

Sharp was still being held in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 2:30 p.m.