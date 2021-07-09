Man charged with murder after a fatal shooting in a Lexington parking lot, police say

A Lexington murder suspect has been apprehended and charged with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man, Lexington police said Friday.

Danzell Cruse, 26, was located and arrested Thursday in Frankfort, police said. He’s accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jocko Green. Green was found shot in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of Winnie Street on June 17, police said.

Green was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after he was shot, police said. He died about three hours later, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Cruse was apprehended with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Frankfort Police Department, according to Lexington police. He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail and booked just before 4 p.m., according to jail records. He was charged with murder, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and a parole violation, according to jail records. His bond was set at $1 million.

Police announced on June 25 that Cruse was a wanted suspect. He was considered armed and dangerous, police said at the time.

Green’s death was the 19th homicide this year, according to police data. There have been 22 total Lexington homicides this year, according to police.

Police asked people with more information about the case to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.