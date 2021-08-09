Crime

Massive bond set for man accused of killing Richmond couple. Not guilty plea entered

Police tape was wrapped around an apartment building at 238 Keystone Drive in Richmond, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Thomas C. Birl was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed Christopher Hager and Gracie Hager and setting the building on fire on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A $5 million bond has been set for the man charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of a well-known Richmond couple.

At an arraignment Monday, a plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Thomas Birl, 51, who is accused of killing Christopher and Gracie Hager. Birl was also charged with arson, evidence tampering and receiving stolen property.

Birl allegedly shot and killed the Hagers outside of a duplex they owned in Richmond, according to police. Birl was staying with his girlfriend. After the shooting, Birl set the duplex on fire and jumped out of a bedroom window before being arrested, according to court records.

Investigators say the firearm Birl allegedly used may have been stolen.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Aug. 18.

