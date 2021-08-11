Man charged after 1 of two siblings shot tracking down stolen vehicle in Lexington

Lexington Police Department police badge. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police have arrested and charged a suspect who allegedly shot one of two brothers who were hunting for a stolen vehicle in the city late last month.

Javon McMullen, 19, was arrested about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Claywood Court, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

McMullen is accused of shooting when confronted by a man who had located and followed his stolen vehicle, Gordon said. The shooting happened about 1:35 a.m. on July 26. Police previously said the victim had been accompanied by his brother.

The 31-year-old victim’s injuries reportedly weren’t life-threatening. He was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital in a passenger car following the shooting, police said.

The stolen vehicle had crashed in the area of Buckhorn and Alumni drives.

Police said immediately after the shooting that they would advise against people trying to track down their stolen vehicles themselves.

McMullen has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation continues and those with information about the case are asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.