FBI says it has finished a search in Crystal Rogers case; several items sent to lab

The FBI searches a property along North Howard Street in Bardstown, Ky., looking for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers who was first reported missing in the summer of 2015, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The FBI said Tuesday afternoon that it has concluded its search in a Bardstown subdivision for clues in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The agency said in a Tweet that “several items of interest” found during the search had been sent to the FBI’s forensic laboratory in Quantico, Va.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received from the local community, especially the residents of the Woodlawn Springs subdivision,” the FBI stated.

The agency also thanked the Kentucky State Police and Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership during the search, which began Aug. 24.

Rogers has been missing since 2005.

The FBI said it and its partners “remain focused on bringing to justice the individual(s) responsible for Crystal’s disappearance.”