AAA and Fayette County Public Schools are launching a campaign that encourages people to put signs in their yard that say, “Schools open drive carefully.”
AAA and Fayette County Public Schools are launching a campaign that encourages people to put signs in their yard that say, “Schools open drive carefully.” Photo provided
AAA and Fayette County Public Schools are launching a campaign that encourages people to put signs in their yard that say, “Schools open drive carefully.” Photo provided

Education

Free yard signs remind people to drive carefully as school starts. How to get one.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

August 14, 2018 11:33 AM

With school starting Wednesday, Fayette County Public Schools and AAA are launching a campaign featuring yard signs that say “School’s Open Drive Carefully.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones with the anticipated increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic as nearly 42,000 public school students head back to the classroom, officials said Tuesday.

To help increase awareness, AAA locations in Lexington at Hamburg, 3008 Atkinson Ave, and Palomar, at 3710 Palomar Centre Drive, will be offering free “School’s Open Drive Carefully” yard signs as a reminder for motorists to drive with caution.

Fayette County school buses hit the road Monday for a dry run. Over 240 buses were driven on their regular morning and evening routes. 285 buses are used to transport about 20,000 students. School starts Wednesday.

By



  Comments  