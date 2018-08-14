Free yard signs remind people to drive carefully as school starts. How to get one.

With school starting Wednesday, Fayette County Public Schools and AAA are launching a campaign featuring yard signs that say “School’s Open Drive Carefully.”
Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones with the anticipated increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic as nearly 42,000 public school students head back to the classroom, officials said Tuesday.
To help increase awareness, AAA locations in Lexington at Hamburg, 3008 Atkinson Ave, and Palomar, at 3710 Palomar Centre Drive, will be offering free “School’s Open Drive Carefully” yard signs as a reminder for motorists to drive with caution.
