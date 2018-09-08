Why the president of this Central Kentucky college is leaving

The president of Georgetown College will step down at the end of this academic year.
Michael Dwaine Greene, who has been president since 2013, announced Thursday that he has decided not to accept the board of trustees’ offer to extend his contract, the Christian liberal arts school said in a news release.
Greene, the 24th president of Georgetown, said he wanted to relocate closer to family members.
He came to the Scott County college from his alma mater, Campbell University in North Carolina, where he had been academic vice president and provost.
“Georgetown College has made remarkable progress the past five years under Dr. Greene’s leadership,” Board Chairman David Knox said in the release. “While we are saddened that he will depart the college next year, we look forward to his continued guidance this academic year. We cannot overemphasize what Dr. Greene has meant to this college.”
The college credited Greene with expanding educational programs and helping to increase assets through fund-raising.
Greene also saw Georgetown through a two-year period of probation by its accrediting organization, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, because of concerns about financial stability.
Georgetown learned in June that the probation had been lifted.
The school said Greene will stay until commencement in May and that he has offered to help in the search for his successor.
Georgetown is the second Christian college to announce a president’s departure in recent weeks.
Asbury University President Sandra Gray said last month that the 2018-19 year will be her last at the liberal arts school.
