UK student from New Jersey dies after incident at residence hall

A University of Kentucky freshman died Wednesday after being taken to the hospital from a residence hall.
UK officials identified the student as Sean Culley, an engineering major from New Jersey. Police and paramedics were called to Jewell Hall, a dorm on the Avenue of Champions, Wednesday afternoon. Officials did not say how he had died but ruled out any foul play.
“Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends across the campus at this time,” UK spokesman Jay Blanton said in a statement Thursday. “We extend our deepest condolences to them and to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”
Blanton said the UK counseling center and the college are already working closely with people who may be affected by the death.
UK has a reporting system for anyone on campus to report any concerns about students or employees. The Community of Concern connects students, faculty and staff with any resources they need through an online reporting system.
