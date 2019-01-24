Education

UK student from New Jersey dies after incident at residence hall

By Linda Blackford

January 24, 2019 02:56 PM

Police cars were parked next to Jewell Hall, a dorm on UK’s campus, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2018. A student was transported from the scene via ambulance after 2 p.m.
Police cars were parked next to Jewell Hall, a dorm on UK’s campus, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2018. A student was transported from the scene via ambulance after 2 p.m. Jordan Prather Kentucky Kernel
Police cars were parked next to Jewell Hall, a dorm on UK’s campus, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2018. A student was transported from the scene via ambulance after 2 p.m. Jordan Prather Kentucky Kernel

A University of Kentucky freshman died Wednesday after being taken to the hospital from a residence hall.

UK officials identified the student as Sean Culley, an engineering major from New Jersey. Police and paramedics were called to Jewell Hall, a dorm on the Avenue of Champions, Wednesday afternoon. Officials did not say how he had died but ruled out any foul play.

“Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends across the campus at this time,” UK spokesman Jay Blanton said in a statement Thursday. “We extend our deepest condolences to them and to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Blanton said the UK counseling center and the college are already working closely with people who may be affected by the death.

UK has a reporting system for anyone on campus to report any concerns about students or employees. The Community of Concern connects students, faculty and staff with any resources they need through an online reporting system.

Linda Blackford

Linda Blackford is an education and accountability reporter. She has covered K-12, higher education and other topics for the past 20 years at the Herald-Leader.

  Comments  