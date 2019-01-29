Education

UK cancels classes in anticipation of frigid temperatures

By Karla Ward

January 29, 2019 06:49 PM

In anticipation of temperatures near 0 degrees, the University of Kentucky has canceled classes for Wednesday.

Employees will be operating on Plan B, meaning that only designated employees will report to work, the university said in a tweet. Hospitals and clinics will be open.

More information about operating hours for specific university dining locations and other student services is available at uky.edu/alerts.

Many school districts throughout the state, including Fayette County, have also called off classes.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 11 degrees and a low of 2 for Wednesday, with wind chills as low as minus 11 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 33 miles per hour.

Thursday’s high is expected to be near 24 degrees.

The weather service says Friday’s high will reach 38, with snow and freezing rain in the morning changing over to rain.

The weekend looks much better, with highs in the 50s and partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

