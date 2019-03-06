Jefferson County teachers stage sickout Wednesday, close schools. Fayette stays open.

Teacher absences closed Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday morning in what has been described as a sickout.
Fayette County Public Schools, where a teacher sickout canceled classes last month in Lexington, remained open Wednesday.
The Jefferson County Schools website posted a statement that said due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many schools, all schools would be closed Wednesday.
The Courier-Journal reported that Jefferson County teachers appeared to be staging a “wildcat” move, carrying out a sickout even though the statewide advocacy group Kentucky 120 United had urged members to go to work.
The Courier-Journal said Jefferson teachers were concerned that House Bill 205 which would create a scholarship tax credit program in Kentucky would harm the district.
