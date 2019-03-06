Teacher sickout continues Thursday in Jefferson, other counties

Teachers in Jefferson County, Kentucky’s largest public school district continued their sickout on Thursday in protest against lawmakers’ actions in the General Assembly.
School district officials made the announcement Wednesday night.
Fayette County Public Schools, which closed one day last week due to teacher absences, stayed open on Wednesday and at 10 p.m. when asked about Thursday, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said “absences are typical for this time of year.”
Oldham and Bullitt county school districts also had canceled classes Thursday as a result of a high number of teacher absences.
Teachers have said they are protesting a number of issues in the 2019 General Assembly, including House Bill 205, which would create a scholarship tax credit program.
Gov. Matt Bevin appeared to voice his opinion on the sickout Wednesday night on Twitter.
“Tomorrow is a school day in Kentucky ... School children should be in school ... Learning,” Bevin said in a tweet.
