Lexington Catholic High School names its first woman president

The Lexington Catholic High School Board of Trustees on Monday named its first female president, Sandra R. Young.
Young, most recently from Philadelphia, is the sixth president of Lexington Catholic High School, the Most Reverend Bishop John Stowe announced.
Young will assume the office on July 1, following a national search led by the Lexington Catholic President Search Committee. Young will succeed Steve Angelucci, who has served the high school as president for the last 10 years.
Young is a native of Pennsylvania where she is a graduate of Holy Family College and earned a Masters in Education and Instructional Technology from Saint Joseph’s University. For the last decade, she has been leading both Catholic and Independent schools including serving as President of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Philadelphia.
Most recently, Young worked as a consultant for St. Joseph’s Preparatory High School and currently at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart where the focus is on organizational change, enrollment management, and education best practice.
“Mrs. Young’s background, experiences, and philosophy of Catholic education align with our mission of educating the whole student in mind, spirit and body. She brings to the school a wealth of knowledge and education especially in the areas of advancement and fundraising which the position requires for success,” said Lexington Catholic Principal Mathew George.
“Our current families will immediately benefit from the energy and experience Sandra Young will bring to this role. Our future students, including the children of our outstanding alumni, can look forward to a school characterized by Catholic values and a continued pursuit of excellence under her leadership,” said Lexington Catholic Board Chair Cindy Hamm about the hiring of the new president.
Young said she is honored to serve as the next President of Lexington Catholic High School.
“I am excited to join the community at Lexington Catholic and am thankful and humbled by the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Angelucci,” said Young. “Lexington Catholic is a special place that nurtures and educates a student’s mind, spirit and body. Like your city, the Lexington Catholic community has already welcomed Barry and me with open hearts and minds. “
Young will be joined by her husband Barry Young , a baker at Stock’s Bakery in Philadelphia for the last 35 years. Together they have three children, Christopher, Katherine, and Abraham.
Angelucci announced in October 2018 that he was stepping down after 10 years.
Angelucci said he would step down at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 academic year. Lexington Catholic High School Director of Marketing & Communications, Kelsea Rookard said previously that the president’s role differs from that of a principal that the president “is more in charge of development and advancement,” doing a lot of fund raising for the Catholic school.
