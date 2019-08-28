Student arrested after loaded gun found at Great Crossing High School in Scott County

Drone footage of Great Crossing High School Drone footage showing the newly constructed Great Crossing High School in Georgetown. The first day of school will be Aug. 21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone footage showing the newly constructed Great Crossing High School in Georgetown. The first day of school will be Aug. 21.

A student was arrested after a gun was taken Wednesday to the newly opened Great Crossing High School in Scott County, school district officials.

The gun was loaded, Superintendent Kevin Hub said. A student told the school principal another student had a gun.

A 15-year-old male student was in custody, according to the Georgetown Police Department. There were no injuries.

The school district had extra police patrols at schools Wednesday after an ‘unspecified threat’ against schools in the state, Hub said. Hub said it’s not known if the gun found had any connection to that threat.

After school resource officers learned of a possible gun about 12:55 p.m., “within minutes, the individual was located, searched, disarmed and taken into custody,” the department said.

Hub praised the district’s system for handling threats. A “student who had a relationship with trusted adults ... immediately reported it,” Hub said. School leadership took the threat seriously.

The district and police were on alert to the “unspecified” online shooting threat Wednesday after the Louisville FBI office posted about it on social media and the state education commissioner distributed information to superintendents.

Jonesboro, Arkansas Police Chief Rick Elliott said in a Facebook post that the Little Rock FBI office reviewed a report indicating a school shooting would occur in Kentucky” Wednesday and Arkansas Thursday.

The $90 million Great Crossing High School with about 1440 students opened this school year. It is Scott County Public Schools’ second main high school.

Despite the gun found Wednesday, Hub said that he thinks the school board’s decision not to install metal detectors in Scott County schools was the right one based on what safety experts told him. The approach is different than in Fayette County, where officials are installing walk-through metal detectors at all high schools and middle schools.