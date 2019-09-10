University of Kentucky sorority under investigation for alleged conduct violations

University of Kentucky cbertram@herald-leader.com

A University of Kentucky sorority is under investigation for alleged violations of the university’s student code of conduct.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed the investigation of Alpha Chi Omega Tuesday, but did not provide any further detail about the alleged violations.

“At this time, they remain a registered student organization while the investigation is underway,” Blanton said. “The organization will be provided due process prior to any findings or sanctions. When the process is complete, we can speak to its resolution and any sanctions that may be involved.”

Hazing and alcohol abuse within Greek organizations have been a constant worry for UK and many other universities in recent years.

Last September, the national Alpha Tau Omega chapter dissolved its UK chapter following the death of a four-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by ATO pledge Jacob Heil. He is scheduled to stand trial in April on charges of reckless homicide and DUI.

In December 2017, the Herald-Leader reported that nine of 51 Greek organizations were judged to be in “bad standing” with the university. About 6,300 students, or 28 percent of undergraduates, were in fraternities and sororities at the time, although 45 percent of those students drop their Greek organizations by graduation.

In 2016, the UK chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity got kicked off campus for five years for hazing practices that included forcing pledges to drink until they threw up, then doing calisthenics in the pools of vomit on the floor.

UK’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter was shut down for a year in 2010 after a member set fire to a toilet paper-wrapped member.