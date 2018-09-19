National ATO fraternity bans UK chapter after death of four-year-old

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house, 441 Pennsylvania Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus. The University of Kentucky has suspended Jacob Heil, the freshman student who allegedly struck four-year-old Marco Lee Shemwell outside the UK football game on Saturday as well as Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he pledged. On Wednesday, the ATO national organization revoked the charter of the UK ATO chapter. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com