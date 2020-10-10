A Ky. middle school football game was stopped because fans weren’t wearing masks

Fleming County Schools

When about half the fans at a middle school football game Thursday in Fleming County didn’t have their masks on, Superintendent Brian Creasman stopped the game.

“About 50 percent of the fans were not following the mask requirement and I stopped the game until they put their face masks on, per KHSAA guidelines,” Creasman said, referring to state school COVID-19 guidance.

“We have certainly heard of several places where they have delayed or stopped games,” Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

Tackett said he also had received anecdotal reports of games being stopped until fans spread out. Statewide, some schools have been making changes to game schedules because of quarantines, he said.

“It is critical that everyone involved do all they can to stop the virus spread,” said Tackett. “In our case, the objective is for the students to get to participate. Others may need to remind themselves that the kids are the main reason and everything else is secondary.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Creasman said he had to stop the game between Simons Middle School and Mason County Middle School for about five minutes until fans complied.

Afterwards Creasman posted a message to families on the district website noting there had been “multiple complaints about fans not wearing a face covering at outdoor athletic events.”

He said he would stop games as needed to protect everyone in attendance.

“Face coverings allow athletics to happen for all of our student-athletes. We did not create the rules, we are just following the rules to provide this opportunity for students,” he said.

At Friday night’s Fleming County High School football game against Mason County High School, Creasman said, district officials announced the face covering requirement before they allowed the game to start.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We check the stands and gave the all clear for the game to start and regularly checked throughout the game. The fans, on both sides, did an awesome job,” Creasman said.

Tackett said people should expect to adhere to rules in a public health emergency.