Keeneland’s track announcer tests positive for COVID-19, misses Fall Meet’s last day

Keeneland’s track announcer Kurt Becker will miss closing day of the Fall Meet Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, racetrack officials said.

“Kurt is experiencing only mild symptoms and he is resting at home.,” the news release said. “We look forward to his speedy recovery and to welcoming him back for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland on Nov. 6-7.”

Keeneland is following state COVID-19 workplace protocols, the Lexington track said in a news release.

Travis Stone from Churchill Downs was filling in Saturday, officials said.

Keeneland officials did not immediately say on Saturday if any Keeneland employees also had tested positive recently. In mid-June Keeneland had reported that 27 workers had tested positive since about May 9.

After reporting 118 cases Thursday and 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the city health department Saturday reported 85 new infections.

The city’s case count has trended back upward after briefly leveling off in the 60s and 70s. This week is on track to be the third straight week in which the number of new cases has increased, the Herald-Leader reported Friday.

Since March, the city has had 10,391 coronavirus cases.