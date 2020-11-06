Allegations of football players’ racial slurs leads to diversity training in Pulaski

A new diversity and sensitivity training program is in development for Pulaski County High School athletes following allegations that its football players used racial slurs against Black players from Lexington’s Tates Creek High School.

Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson, who apologized to Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk last week when the allegations came to light, said the new program will move forward, although as of Thursday “we’ve not been able to corroborate the allegations against our players.”

A parent of a white Tates Creek football player raised the allegations in a letter to officials saying the slurs were degrading and dehumanizing. Also, Caulk said the Tates Creek coach brought the incident to the attention of the referee and that Tates Creek players spoke up.

Richardson said the new diversity training program will start for the football team and expand to all athletes in Pulaski County.

“There’s just no reason for this type of thing to happen in our society and we’re going to try to make this an educational opportunity for our kids and continue to try to educate our athletes,” Richardson said.

In response, Caulk said Friday that the new training program was an appropriate next step.

“We stand with our student athletes and commend them for speaking up and immediately reporting the reprehensible language used on the football field. We also appreciate the prompt action of our coach to bring this unacceptable incident to the attention of the referee,” said Caulk.

Richardson said he met virtually Thursday with Caulk and other Fayette officials and Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett and his KHSAA team to talk about Pulaski’s findings and next steps.

The leaders in Pulaski County took the matter seriously as they conducted their own investigation, said Caulk.

“We know hate can be unlearned and we are certainly in agreement that this training is an appropriate next step. We stand ready to support our colleagues in Pulaski County moving forward,” Caulk said.

Pulaski County High School defeated Tates Creek 42-19 on Oct. 30 in Lexington in a game that was close until the final quarter.

In a letter to officials posted on Facebook after the game, Tates Creek parent WIll Witherington said that during the game several Pulaski players used racial slurs degrading black members of Tates Creek’s team.

Richardson said Thursday Pulaski County officials would send a report to the KHSAA on Pulaski County’s investigation that included player interviews and watching a film of the October 30 game.

Outside those making the allegations, “we’ve not got any witnesses. By looking at the game film that we have, we can’t determine what was said and when,” said Richardson.

“We need to educate our kids if that did happen and we need to be better. We need to educate our kids on diversity and it’s not acceptable and that’s not what we are about in Pulaski County,” he said.

Caulk and Marty Mills, Tates Creek High School principal, have been “gracious” in working with Pulaski County on the investigation and have been very helpful, Richardson said.

Tackett did not immediately comment to the Herald-Leader Friday morning, but on November 1 he said that KHSAA officials would follow up this week after school administrators first worked to resolve the issue.

Tackett told the Somerset Commonweath Journal in a Monday article that “If this type of conduct occurred, it is reprehensible and has no place in interscholastic athletics, now, in the past, or in the future.”

Tackett said after the initial school review the KHSAA can then make a determination if any additional steps need to be taken.

“Just in September, the Board of Control approved an amendment to its diversity policy statement for its expectation of the member school to specifically identify hate speech as an issue that must not be tolerated,” the newspaper quoted Tackett as saying.